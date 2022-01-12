Quark Market Cap Hits $4.09 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Quark has a market cap of $4.09 million and $77,028.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,588,293 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

