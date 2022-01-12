Quark Price Hits $0.0147 on Major Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Quark has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $77,028.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quark has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,588,293 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

