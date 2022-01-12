QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Shares Down 5%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 47,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 12,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

QuoteMedia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

