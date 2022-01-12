Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 541.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $341,298,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 79.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 818,687 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $13,017,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Range Resources by 43.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,504,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 759,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

