Razor Network (RAZOR) Price Hits $0.0412

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Razor Network has a market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $830,653.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Razor Network has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006380 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000125 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003814 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00029043 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network (RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,802,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

