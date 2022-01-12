Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD)’s share price fell 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.81 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.81 ($0.04). 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.05 ($0.04).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.80 million and a P/E ratio of 0.15.

About Real Good Food (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Cake Decoration, and Food Ingredients. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors brand.

