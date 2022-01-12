REAL (REAL) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, REAL has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REAL alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00059859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.