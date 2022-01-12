Redd Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,787.98 or 1.00094098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00094349 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00032317 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00035887 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.64 or 0.00812939 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

