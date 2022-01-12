Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Forward Air (FWRD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) recently:

1/6/2022 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

1/5/2022 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

1/4/2022 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

12/30/2021 – Forward Air had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Forward Air is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $70.93 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 810.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 2,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

