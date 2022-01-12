Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Forward Air (FWRD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) recently:
- 1/6/2022 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
- 1/5/2022 – Forward Air was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.
- 1/4/2022 – Forward Air was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.
- 12/30/2021 – Forward Air had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Forward Air is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Forward Air is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $70.93 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 810.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 2,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.