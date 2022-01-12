Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 43,232 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Haemonetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,239 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 354,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Haemonetics by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HAE stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.63. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11.
HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
See Also: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.