Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 43,232 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Haemonetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,239 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 354,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Haemonetics by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of HAE stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.63. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.