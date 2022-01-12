Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.62.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,901 shares of company stock worth $20,007,114. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.