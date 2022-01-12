Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,926 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.98% of IRadimed worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRMD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total value of $485,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $1,094,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,771. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $548.97 million, a PE ratio of 92.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

