Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Covetrus worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,633,000 after purchasing an additional 145,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Covetrus by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,622,000 after acquiring an additional 982,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Covetrus by 19.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,909,000 after acquiring an additional 738,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,042,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,144,000 after buying an additional 116,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 54.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after buying an additional 666,178 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

