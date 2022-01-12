Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,111 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,865 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of R1 RCM worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 89.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,404,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,871. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

