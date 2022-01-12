Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 434,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,494 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.09% of Viemed Healthcare worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter worth $112,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

