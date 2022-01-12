Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 215,785 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 110.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,785 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Infinera worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 44.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

INFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Infinera stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.08. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

