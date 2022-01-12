Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 5,282 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Curtiss-Wright worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 20.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CW stock opened at $139.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.81 and a 200-day moving average of $126.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.51. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

