Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,240,000 after purchasing an additional 829,253 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 466.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 59,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,469 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 28.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 238,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 56.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

NESR stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NESR. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

