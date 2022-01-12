Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 92,377 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,377 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.71% of UroGen Pharma worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in UroGen Pharma by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $429,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,723 shares of company stock worth $512,802. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

URGN stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $183.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

