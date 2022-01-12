Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Takes $2.32 Million Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 113,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Green Brick Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 54,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

