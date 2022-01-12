Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,494 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.09% of Viemed Healthcare worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Viemed Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 394,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.50. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

