Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 4.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $241.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.62. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Truist decreased their price objective on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $440.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.79.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

