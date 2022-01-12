Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.53% from the company’s previous close.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NYSE RSKD opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Riskified has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.56.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative net margin of 71.67% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The company had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,761,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. purchased a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,933,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,253,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

