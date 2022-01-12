Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.03. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $37,086.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,634 shares of company stock worth $1,907,141 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in 8X8 by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

