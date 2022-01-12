Rocket Vault Hits Market Cap of $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00061264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00077682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.74 or 0.07602188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,524.00 or 0.99699812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007953 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars.

