Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,455 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 133,678 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Ross Stores worth $102,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $504,204,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ross Stores by 42.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after buying an additional 1,253,480 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after buying an additional 1,109,178 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $106.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average is $115.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.94 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

