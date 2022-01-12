Royale Finance (ROYA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.58 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $146,415.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00061264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00077682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.74 or 0.07602188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,524.00 or 0.99699812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007953 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,339,211 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

