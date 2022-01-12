Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Shares Down 5.9%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s share price was down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 117,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 733,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Safe-T Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 50.91% and a negative net margin of 174.48%.

Safe-T Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFET)

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

