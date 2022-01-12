SafeBlast Price Tops $0.0000 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 7% against the dollar. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $49,180.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,631.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.00 or 0.00880086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00258211 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00023187 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003973 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.