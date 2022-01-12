SafeMoon Price Up 263.4% Over Last Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded up 263.4% against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $647,057.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00078015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.22 or 0.07627976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,484.09 or 0.99661483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069604 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008023 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

