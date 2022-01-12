Satovsky Asset Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,179.32.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,307.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,450.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,432.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

