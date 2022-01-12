Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Trading 0.7% Higher

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 272 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 271 ($3.68). 256,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 244,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269 ($3.65).

The firm has a market cap of £715.08 million and a P/E ratio of 4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 265.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This is a positive change from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

In other news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,066.82 ($2,805.51).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

