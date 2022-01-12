Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 1,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06.

Get Sega Sammy alerts:

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $685.35 million for the quarter.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc engages in the amusement and entertainment business. It operates through the following segments: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, Entertainment Content, and Resort. The Pachislot and Pachinko segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of pachislot and pachinko machines.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.