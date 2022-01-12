Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 666,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 512,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

SMTS has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC downgraded Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Sierra Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,964,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,958 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 31.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301,009 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 119.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

