Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,215 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.42% of Sierra Wireless worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 484,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 58,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $655.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.10. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWIR. TheStreet lowered Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

