Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and $140,131.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

