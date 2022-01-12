Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC) traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.33. 79,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 162,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a market cap of C$65.88 million and a P/E ratio of -8.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33.

About Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Moosehead Gold Property located in Central Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

