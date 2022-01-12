South Dakota Investment Council Buys Shares of 45,370 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NCR opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

