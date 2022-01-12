South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.86 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 61,553 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Olin by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Olin in the second quarter worth $33,392,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Olin by 1,073.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 640,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 585,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 30.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,092,000 after purchasing an additional 527,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLN. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

