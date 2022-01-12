Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Shares Down 0.7%

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146.05 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 147.50 ($2.00). 18,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 483,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.50 ($2.02).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.10) target price on shares of Springfield Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of £150.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 152.78.

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two markets, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

