Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.37% from the company’s current price.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.94.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter valued at about $3,639,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 44.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 133.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 30,097 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 93.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the period. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

