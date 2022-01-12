Starlink (STARL) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Starlink (CURRENCY:STARL) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. Starlink has a market capitalization of $265.00 million and $15.20 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starlink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Starlink has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00078015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,328.22 or 0.07627976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,484.09 or 0.99661483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069604 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008023 BTC.

About Starlink

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Starlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

