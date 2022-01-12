stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Hits $3,479.19 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00061264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00077682 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.74 or 0.07602188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,524.00 or 0.99699812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003218 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.