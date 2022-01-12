Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Stock Price Up 1%

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €69.15 ($78.58) and last traded at €68.55 ($77.90). Approximately 51,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.85 ($77.10).

SAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €83.50 ($94.89) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ströer SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €88.50 ($100.57).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

