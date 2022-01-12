SVB Leerink Trims Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Target Price to $120.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price decreased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.44. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,531. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

