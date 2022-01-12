Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Shares Up 0.2%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.85. 572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Swiss Life from CHF 546 to CHF 657 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $657.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

