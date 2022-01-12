Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Trading Down 0.7%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37.

About Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY)

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, and Gaming Services. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

