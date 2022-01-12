TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading Up 3%

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) were up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,580 ($21.45) and last traded at GBX 1,580 ($21.45). Approximately 22,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 31,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,534 ($20.82).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,585.35.

About TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

