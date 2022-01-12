Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 28,389 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $46,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EL traded up $4.13 on Wednesday, hitting $344.70. 1,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,483. The company has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.94 and its 200 day moving average is $334.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.60.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

