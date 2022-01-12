Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.17% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $46,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $11.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,886. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $212.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.41 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

